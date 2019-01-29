Bus drivers prepping buses for frigid temps

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - According to a Facebook post, the EVSC expected to make a decision late Tuesday on whether to close or stay open Wednesday.
These frigid temperatures can impact school buses.
Our crews were on scene as drivers arrived early to make sure everything is working properly. Mechanics also called in early to fix any problems or to get a replacement bus ready if needed.
“You have to anticipate because the one thing’s for sure we want to make sure all of our buses, despite the cold weather, are up and running and warm for our students," EVSC Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg explained. "We want them on time, so that when students expect to see them at the bus stop they’re going to be there at the exact time they always are.”
School officials say roughly half of their buses have diesel engines, which means they can be plugged in overnight to help with starting the bus the next day.
