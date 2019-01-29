Brutally cold temperatures cause white flag numbers to rise

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - No one knows the cold like the people living on the streets.
In Evansville, United Caring Services is taking extra measures to get the homelessness inside as much as possible.
The United Caring Service just closed the doors on it’s day shelter. There were able 150 people in there Tuesday getting warm meals. Now you can see the staff is working as quickly as possible to break down tables, clean, lay out the sleeping mats, and open back up early tonight for another white flag night.
Earlier this month, UCS started opening its day shelter an hour early, and we’re told it’s already helping with this cold weather.
The day shelter serves men, women, and children everyday for 12 hours a day.
USC hasn’t seen white flag numbers this high since it first started in 2010 when 70-80 street homeless would come.
Now, on average white flag night, about 30 people get sleep there, but UCS is expecting even more people to show up Tuesday night.
“The more consecutive days of cold weather the more those numbers go up. Last night we had 46 people in white flag. That included a few children. We’re right now trying to get services for them because we don’t want any kid to have to stay in white flag," said Jason Emmerson of United Caring Services.
UCS is expecting about 50 people Tuesday night. They’ll open the doors around 6:45 p.m., more than an hour early.
