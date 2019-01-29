Brutal Wind Chills

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Arctic air has arrived. Behind the sharp cold front, temperatures will only climb into the low to mid-20’ after striking 50-degrees on Monday. Clearing skies with wind chills +2 to -5 early. Another shot of cold air tonight will slice temps into the single digits along with subzero wind chills.
A rare Wind Chill Advisory in effect from 12:00 am until noon Wednesday. High temps will only reach 9-degrees with subzero wind chills (-10 to -20) during the morning. Wind chills, for the first time this winter, will remain below zero (-2 to -10) during the day. Mostly sunny skies with a chance of flurries early.
