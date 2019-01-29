Brutal wind chills punch Tri-State hard on Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Wind chills will sink to their lowest levels in many years on Wednesday morning.
A wind chill advisory is in effect through Wednesday afternoon. Wind chill advisories are issued by the NWS when wind chills of -20 or lower are expected and winds will blow at or great than 10 mph.
By the start of Wednesday’s commute, the full force of the cold will be upon the entire region:
Midday temperatures offer little relief from the frigid conditions:
For comparison, check out wind chills in Chicago and cities across the Great Lakes. These chills will be some of the coldest on record for those locations:
This cold blast will only last a couple of days. A major shift in the weather pattern will drive temperatures into the 60′s with a chance for thunderstorms early next week !
