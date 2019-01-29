Ball is rolling on a $4 million dollar indoor recreation facility in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) - Plans are moving forward in Muhlenberg County on new a $4 million dollar indoor recreation facility. It’s now ready for phase two.
A generous gift will help cover most of the expenses, but park leaders are hoping community sponsors will make up the difference.
14 News got a look at preliminary plans for a nearly 45,000 square foot indoor recreation facility. The Greater Muhlenberg Parks and Rec System announced this as part of phase two.
“There is a very big need for something for kids to come to after school activities. A lot of times the gyms are taken up with practice of the high school sports and different things,” Steven Wells, President, Muhlenberg County Parks and Rec system said.
Plans include multiple basketball courts, volleyball, indoor soccer, and archery, plus a concession stand and café, in addition to meeting rooms and learning centers.
“Say on a Monday night, run our youth basketball league, which would take up two courts, and still be open for high school kids to come in and have a court of their own,” Tommy Barton, Executive Director, Greater Muhlenberg County Parks and Rec system explained.
The new facility’s fundraising campaign started strong with a $3 million dollar pledge from the Felix E. Martin JR. foundation, covering about 75% of the total cost, leaving the park system to raise the remainder. So far, they say roughly $450,000 have been pledged through the community and they’re hoping to secure about another $300,000.
“We couldn’t do it without the Martin foundation. They help us run the daily actives of the park as well,” Wells added.
They are planning to build this addition near phase I which included five baseball fields, outdoor basketball courts, playgrounds and road infrastructure.
Additional plans for phase II include walking trails, plus space for other outdoor activities such as disc golf.
If you’re interested in a sponsorship, contact the parks and rec office.
