Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - It was an exciting week in high school hoops; big conference matchups on the boys hardwood, while the girls in Indiana playing their final games before sectional play begins Tuesday.
Big performances by four players around the Tri-State earned them a Hoops Live Player of the Week Nomination:
- Murray Becher - Heritage Hills - 22 points (surpassed 1,100 career points), 6 rebounds, 2 assists in road win at Mater Dei
- Ksuan Casey - Madisonville - 15 points, 12 rebounds in win over Hopkins County Central
- Malcom DePriest, Jr. - Central - 17 points, 11 rebounds in Friday’s win against Reitz
- Karlie Keeney - Webster County - 23 point performance helped the Lady Trojans clinch a 2-A Region tournament berth
To vote for who you think should be crowned the this week’s winner, head over to the 14 Sports app; voting is exclusively on the app. Polls close Thursday at 7 p.m. with the winner announced on 14 News at 10 p.m.
