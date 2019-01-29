Armed man stops road rage incident when he sees man clinging to hood of SUV

WORCESTER, MA (WBZ/CNN) - Two men were charged in an alleged road rage incident after a good Samaritan stepped in and helped avert a possible tragedy, authorities say.
Frank Hernandez was heading home from work Friday afternoon when he saw 65-year-old Richard Kamrowski hanging onto the hood of a white SUV as it barreled 70 mph down the Massachusetts Turnpike.
"I just needed to do something to stop the gentleman in the SUV,” Hernandez said. “I boxed the car in very close, so he can not move forward anymore without hitting my car.”
Hernandez, who has a license to carry, then got out of his vehicle with a gun, approached the driver of the SUV – later identified as 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald – and ordered him to get on the ground, as seen in cell phone video.
"I didn’t know if the guy was armed, so that’s why I drew my weapon,” Hernandez said.
Kamrowski and Fitzgerald were arraigned in court Monday on charges stemming from the incident. They both entered not guilty pleas, and Fitzgerald’s driver’s license was revoked.
Kamrowski says the whole thing started as a minor car accident when Fitzgerald allegedly swerved into his lane and swiped his car. His lawyer, Joseph Comenzo, says he was just trying to get Fitzgerald’s information before he was bumped up onto the hood.
"He did not make any punches. He did not attempt to do anything other than try to exchange insurance information,” Comenzo said.
While Kamrowski was on the hood, Fitzgerald allegedly kept driving, stopping and speeding up for about 3 miles, sometimes going as fast as 70 mph.
However, Fitzgerald and his lawyer, Michael Chinman, claim Kamrowksi was the aggressor. They say he stole a water bottle from Fitzgerald’s car then smashed his windshield.
"This is a man who had attacked Mr. Fitzgerald while he was seated in his own car,” Chinman said.
Kamrowski faces charges of disorderly conduct and malicious damage to a motor vehicle. He was released on a promise to return to court in March.
Fitzgerald faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He was released on $500 cash bail and ordered to stay away from Kamrowski.
Hernandez will not face any charges.
"I’m very happy that both gentlemen are alive,” he said.
No injuries from the incident were reported.
