Animal control reminds pet owners: ‘If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold them’

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Just like you, pets shouldn’t be out too long in the cold.
14 degrees below zero, that’s how cold it will feel during the night on Tuesday. Your animals are especially vulnerable to the frigid temperatures.
“They can get frost bite, hypothermia, freezing to death," Bridget Kilgore, Henderson Animal Contorl Officer explained. "Absolutely just freezing to death. Their heart – they go to sleep and they don’t wake back up”
Animal Control Officer Kilgore tells 14 News adding blankets or straw to your animal’s shelter is not enough.
“Put em in a garage put em in a spare bedroom,” explained Officer Kilgore. “Anything that is going to keep them warm. If it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for them”
Those who don’t protect their pets from the cold may face animal cruelty charges or get a visit from animal control.
“People do care enough to be the voice of that animal cause they cant speak up, they cant yell, ‘Help, I’m cold someone help me,’” stated Officer Kilgore. “They cant do that so we’re the ones that have to do that for them.”
Animal control has done several wellness checks like the ones they did Tuesday, reminding owners of requirements for outdoor animals. But even if you heat their shelter, give them water and food.
Nothing helps them more than bringing them indoors.
“If you love your animal don’t leave it outside,” Kilgore says.
