Woman arrested in Evansville child abuse case

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a child battery charge.
Police say the victim’s mother brought her to the hospital after finding her back side covered in dark purple bruises.
The mother says her children returned home from visit at their father’s house on Sunday, and a few hours later, one of her daughters became sick to her stomach.
The mother found the bruises as she was giving the child a bath.
The girl told her all the children got in trouble for having a train table on the bed, so they all got spanked.
She says she was spanked with a belt and by hand.
Police say Shaina Gadoua admits to spanking the children, but says she just did it once to “get their attention.”
Officers say there is no way one hit would have caused that amount of bruising on the victim.
They say Gadoua showed no emotion during her arrest.
Police say another child in Gadoua’s home has some faint bruising on his lower back, and toddler twins in the home appeared to be okay.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.