USI Women’s Track & Field Competes in Indianapolis

SPRINTS Freshman Sheniya Brown (Indianapolis, Indiana) kicked things off for USI as the lone 60m Eagle to make the finals where she finished fifth overall, crossing the line in 7.87 seconds. Brown then went on to place eighth in the 200m final in 26.74 seconds. Freshman Sarah Lonneman (Terre Haute, Indiana) rounded things out for the sprinting events in the 400m final where she placed 15th overall in 1:04.20.