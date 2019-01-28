USI Women’s Track & Field Competes in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana women’s track and field team wrapped up competition over the weekend at the University of Indianapolis Tom Hathaway Distance Classic.
SPRINTS Freshman Sheniya Brown (Indianapolis, Indiana) kicked things off for USI as the lone 60m Eagle to make the finals where she finished fifth overall, crossing the line in 7.87 seconds. Brown then went on to place eighth in the 200m final in 26.74 seconds. Freshman Sarah Lonneman (Terre Haute, Indiana) rounded things out for the sprinting events in the 400m final where she placed 15th overall in 1:04.20.
MID-DISTANCE Freshmen Emma Brown (Evansville, Indiana) and Franchesca Laurencio (Harrisburg, Illinois) went 1-2 in the 600m in 1:45.69 and 1:51.40, respectively. Junior Ashley Lawhorn (Frankfort, Kentucky) and freshman Haley Barker occupied two of the top three spots in the 800m, finishing second and third overall in 2:28.23 and 2:30.00. Lawhorn also established herself as the top Eagle in the mile run where she finished sixth in 5:19.31.
DISTANCE Senior Sarah Hamilton (Chandler, Indiana) completed the lone distance event in the 3000m finishing fifth, stopping the clock at 10:37.22.
FIELD Freshman Amy McGahey (Robinson, Illinois) completed the triple jump in 9.47m (31′ 11.5″) for seventh place to complete the USI results for the meet.
UP NEXT: The Eagles will take a trip to Carbondale, Illinois on February 1-2 for the Don Denoon Invitational hosted by Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
