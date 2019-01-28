USI Men’s Track & Field Competes in Hathaway Classic

SPRINTS Freshman Gavin Jacobs (Plainfield, Indiana) established himself as the top Eagle finisher in both the 60m and the 200m events, finishing with a 7.45 in the 60m preliminaries while crossing the line 12th in the 200m final in 23.56 seconds. Freshman Tyler Garrett (Martinsville, Indiana) finished fifth overall in the 400m with a time of 51.84 seconds to round out the sprinting events. Sophomore Trey Slaughter (Newburgh, Indiana) also competed in the 60m hurdles finals where he finished eighth in 8.99 seconds.