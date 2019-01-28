USI Men’s Track & Field Competes in Hathaway Classic

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana men’s track and field team finished the University of Indianapolis Tom Hathaway Distance Classic over the weekend with an event victory.
SPRINTS Freshman Gavin Jacobs (Plainfield, Indiana) established himself as the top Eagle finisher in both the 60m and the 200m events, finishing with a 7.45 in the 60m preliminaries while crossing the line 12th in the 200m final in 23.56 seconds. Freshman Tyler Garrett (Martinsville, Indiana) finished fifth overall in the 400m with a time of 51.84 seconds to round out the sprinting events. Sophomore Trey Slaughter (Newburgh, Indiana) also competed in the 60m hurdles finals where he finished eighth in 8.99 seconds.
MID-DISTANCE Garrett then ran away with the 800m title in 1:58.09 as the Eagles' lone event victory on the day. Junior Aaron Pierrard (Cannelton, Indiana) finished as the top USI finisher in the 600m with a time of 1:29.16 for 12th-place. Pierrard also finished as the top miler for the Eagles in 4:53.03.
DISTANCE Freshman Cameron Cox (Huntsville, Alabama) placed sixth in the 3000m run with a time of 9:04.18. Sophomore Matthew Scales (Newburgh, Indiana) then finished the distance events in the 5000m where he crossed in 16:23.58 for sixth-place.
FIELD Sophomore Quinton Gogel (Huntingburg, Indiana) placed top marks in the shot put with a 10.63m (34′ 10.5″) toss. Lastly, freshman Campbell Snyder (Indianapolis, Indiana) heaved a 12.45m (40′10.25″) throw in the weight throw finals.
UP NEXT: The Eagles will take a trip to Carbondale, Illinois on February 1-2 for the Don Denoon Invitational hosted by Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
