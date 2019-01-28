Update: 911 call released from deadly shooting

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Police say the first 911 call came in just around midnight Thursday, January 24, 2019.
All we know is the victim was 25-year-old Delvin Mitchell.
He was found shot to death in his car on the southeast side of Evansville.
EPD is hoping to get an update on this investigation soon.
Sergeant Jason Cullum tells us this case has been very tricky because of when and where it happened, and the fact that there were very few witnesses.
Police hope someone will come forward with new information.
“As things start to get mentioned in the community, they start to appear on social media, please don’t hesitate to call and share that with us. If that lead turns out to be nothing, than at least we can check that off of the list. But, every once in a while something comes up that someone really doesn’t feel comfortable sharing, but they do anyway and it turns out to be a very big piece of the puzzle,” said Sgt. Jason Cullum.
If you know anything, or see anything posted on social media that might help...EPD wants to hear from you.
You can also anonymously contact WE-tip as well.
