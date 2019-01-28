Rain On The Way

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A brief warm front will increase temperatures to above freezing this morning in the upper 30's/lower 40's under cloudy skies. Temps will continue to ascend into the upper 40's/lower 50's this afternoon with occasional rain. Temps will slowly fall during the afternoon. An Arctic cold front will drop temps into the low teens tonight with a chance of snow early.
Behind the front, temperatures only climb into the low to mid-20's on Tuesday. Skies become partly sunny with wind chills in the single digits early. Another shot of cold air Tuesday night will drop temps into the single digits along with subzero wind chills -4 to -9.
Wednesday, high temps will only reach 9-degrees with subzero wind chills (-3 to -10) through Thursday morning. Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries early.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.