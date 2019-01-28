7 people hurt in Illinois crash

WHITE CO., IL (WFIE) - Seven people were hurt in a crash in White County.
It happened around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies say a car with five people inside was stopped at the intersection of C.R. 1100 North and 1450 East.
The driver says she didn’t see another car coming when she proceeded through the intersection.
The two cars crashed, sending both several dozen feet in different directions.
James and Pauline Dagley were inside the second car. Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Officials say they are stable.
The driver of the first car, Katrina Owens, and one of her passengers, Bobby Owens, were taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.
Two other passengers were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and one more was taken in a personal car.
None of their conditions are available.
All of the people involved are from Carmi.
