8 new officers sworn in Monday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Police welcomed eight new officers to the force on Monday.
All eight men raised their hands and pledged to protect the community in front of family friends and new colleagues. More than half of the the new officers are originally from Evansville.
Some more senior officers stood up and spoke about how honorable their new career will be, while also reminding them that every day would come with its challenges.
“There’s not a lot of jobs where you’re gonna go to work one day and knowing you’re going to get pepper sprayed one day at work that day or knowing you’re gonna have to fight somebody, or knowing you’re gonna get tazed that day at work, but they’re all going to experience that next year,” explained Chief Billy Bolin.
For the next year these men will continue their training, before they officially start serving on their own as police officers.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.