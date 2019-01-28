Neighborhood Watch: EPD gains 8 new officers, mom helps son’s drug dealer get arrested

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department swore in eight new officers at the Victory Theater Monday.
You are looking at Eyan Childress, D.C. Christian, Christopher Egan, Ryan Frazier, Phillip Goodman, Trevor Koontz, John Spencer, and Garrett VanFlett.
In Posey County, authorities say the mother of a 13-year-old set up a meeting with the man she suspected was selling her son marijuana. Now, he’s in jail.
The mom told the sheriff her son had received marijuana from the man several times. Investigators say she pretended to be her son and set up a meeting with him on Snapchat.
Sheriff’s deputies showed up for the meeting too, just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
19-year-old Joshua Bush, of Evansville, is facing several charges including dealing.
Deputies say he had 12 grams of marijuana on him and scales.
There’s a couple pictures for you to look at from the Daviess County Sheriff’s office and the Owensboro Police Department.
The Sheriff is investigating a complaint of shoplifting at the Dollar General in Masonville.
It happened Sunday Morning. The office says this guys was driving a large gray pickup with a camper shell.
If you recognize him, call the Daviess County Sheriff’s office.
We don’t have much information to go on with this next photo.
But the Owensboro Police Department would like to talk to this man about a theft they are investigating.
If you have any information call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484
