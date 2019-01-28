Myriad starts brewing craft beers

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Myriad Brewing has officially started brewing their own beer.
The beer has been flowing at Myriad since November. Now they’re stepping up their game.
The brewery is known not only for its diversity in beer but for its friendly atmosphere.
The owners of the brewery have always planned on brewing their beers locally.
Now with the help of their head brewer, Max King, they are hoping to bring customers an all new experience made just for Evansville.
