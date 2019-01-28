More affordable homes to come to Jacobsville neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Dozens of new affordable houses are coming to Evansville’s Jacobsville neighborhood thanks to a $5.5 million investment by Vectren.
That money breaks down to $1 million for single family homes, construction, and repair. All of that will begin this spring.
The other $4.5 million is for multi-family homes. Current estimates show that Evansville needs 1,500-3,000 units of affordable housing.
The City of Evansville, Habitat for Humanity, and HOPE are working together to build houses on blighted lots. They are for families making between 35 and 120 percent of the area median income; making home ownership possible on a $22,000 income.
Vectren’s investment is over the next five years. In that period of time, Habitat for Humanity’s goal is to build 100 homes, 20 in the next couple of years depending on lots available.
Vectren’s investment gives a wider range of families the opportunity to apply for a home. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says these will be quality homes designed to uplift some of our community’s most vulnerable.
“All the sites where we’re building are lots that came from our blight elimination program," says Mayor Winnecke. “This is affirmation that land banking works. It’s affirmation that land banking is a critical key to our city as we try to rebuild the city’s housing stock.”
Construction will begin as early as late February.
“When our community is successful, companies that reside here will be successful,” says Vectren President Brad Ellsworth.
Now that the North Main Street corridor has been revitalized, the focus shifts to housing in the surrounding blocks. Empty lots will soon have new, affordable homes on them.
Jacobsville is in the heart of the city’s Promise Zone. This will meet some of the goals they have set to revitalize the area.
“That neighborhood is one of the neighborhoods that has the highest poverty rates in our city. The residents themselves came together and identified the need for quality housing to be brought to the forefront in their quality of life plan,” says Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Beth Folz.
“Alongside the residents of the Jacobsville neighborhood to impact their lives through financial coaching and the transformation of the landscape through new housing development built for the average working class individual and family,” says HOPE of Evansville Executive Director Josh Case.
Vectren is welcoming additional partners to come forward and offer ideas that align with the desired impact.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.