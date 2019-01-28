Man arrested after teen’s mom tricks him into showing up for drug deal

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man on drug related charges after a mother found out this person was selling drugs to her teenage son.
According to the press release from Posey County Sheriff’s Office, a mother found out her 13-year-old son bought marijuana from Joshua Bush, 19-years-old, of Evansville, several times. The mother, who pretended to be her teenage son, contacted Bush on Snapchat to set up a drug deal at her home.
After speaking with the mother deputies arrived to the house and waited for Bush to arrive. The press release states Bush arrived shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday to an area near the home where deputies were already waiting.
During their investigation deputies found 12 grams of marijuana, and digital scales inside the vehicle.
Bush was arrested for Dealing Marijuana to a Minor as well as Possession of Marijuana.
