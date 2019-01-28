Indiana firefighters rescue deer trapped on ice

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - The Columbus Fire Department conducted their third ice and water rescue in eight days. This time, it was for a deer.
The fire department was called to an animal rescue around 10:30 on Saturday morning. A homeowner had reported a deer that appeared to be stuck on the ice.
When firefighters arrived on scene, Officer Robert Klakamp, a Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer, was using binoculars to monitor the deer’s activity.
The deer was about 100 yards out on a frozen lake with ice two to three inches thick, sitting in a resting position on the surface of the ice. It wasn’t clear how long the deer had been on the ice or if it was able to move.
Firefighters used a drone to view the condition of the animal, and attempted to get it to move off the ice. After the drone flight over the deer, it became clear that the slippery ice had trapped the deer, which was unable to move on its own.
An ice rescue team was sent using a Rapid Deployment Craft, the department’s non-motorized inflatable watercraft. Using a lasso, firefighters carefully secured the deer and, after providing a hand signal to team members on the water’s edge, both the deer and the watercraft were pulled to shore. The deer was moved to the edge of the water.
Conservation Officer Klakamp said the deer was possibly exhausted, but otherwise healthy, and that the deer would remain on the shore until it had regained the strength to move on its own.
The Columbus Fire Department posted video of the rescue, taken by Diane Ward, to their Facebook page:
