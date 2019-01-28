Howe Plays 100th Game in Thunderbolts Loss to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WFIE) - Evansville Thunderbolts’ defenseman Tyler Howe hit a major milestone in his career this afternoon, playing his 100th combined game in the SPHL and ECHL. Despite the milestone and a strong comeback attempt in the third period, the Thunderbolts would fall to Fayetteville in the weekend finale, 4-2.
Down 4-0 after two periods, the Bolts would switch goaltenders as Braeden Ostepchuk was relieved in favor of Alex Murray, who earned the win last night. The Evansville Thunderbolts would score twice in the final 20 minutes, first on a shorthanded goal by Shayne Morrissey at 6:03, unassisted. The gap would be cut to two goals at 9:17 as Ben Owen fired home a wrist shot from Eric Salzillo and Scott Donahue. For both Morrissey and Owen, it was their second goal in as many games.
For Evansville, Morrissey and Owen had the goals, Ostepchuk made 17 saves, while Murray made 12 saves. The Thunderbolts play in Roanoke next weekend, on Friday and Saturday night at the Berglund Center. You can catch both games on SPHL Live or on the Thunderbolts Radio Network. The next home game will be Friday, February 8th against the Huntsville Havoc at the Ford Center. Tickets can be purchased at the Ford Center Box Office or online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com
UPCOMING HOME EVENTS:
Friday, February 8 – Faith Night presented by Oakland City University
Friday, February 15 – First Responders Night, special jersey auction
Friday, February 22 – FORTNITE Night
Saturday, February 23 – Bobby Night
