Howe Plays 100th Game in Thunderbolts Loss to Fayetteville

Down 4-0 after two periods, the Bolts would switch goaltenders as Braeden Ostepchuk was relieved in favor of Alex Murray, who earned the win last night. The Evansville Thunderbolts would score twice in the final 20 minutes, first on a shorthanded goal by Shayne Morrissey at 6:03, unassisted. The gap would be cut to two goals at 9:17 as Ben Owen fired home a wrist shot from Eric Salzillo and Scott Donahue. For both Morrissey and Owen, it was their second goal in as many games.