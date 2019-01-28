Holocaust Remembrance Day honored in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - If you ask Steven Ray of the Hopkins County Genealogical society about the holocaust, his response is pretty simple.
“There are two words. Never forget and never again. The holocaust is one of the most tragic things that has ever happened in the world," said Ray.
He says it only made sense to have Avner Avraham speak at Madisonville Community College on the special day. Avraham is a former Mossad agent, and the consultant for the movie Operation Finale which tells of the capture of Nazi leader Adolf Eichmann by Mossad agents. Eichmann had been hiding in Argentina and was finally captured in 1960.
“The amazing thing, I think, is that no one wrote the whole story. And I find, almost every week, new details about the story,” said Avraham.
But Avraham says the capture of Eichmann is only one part of the Holocaust story, and he feels that part of the weight of history is on his shoulders.
“When they come and they see the capture of Eichmann, they learn also about the Nazi’s, they learn about the war, they learn about the final solution. For me, it is part of my mission to tell the story about the holocaust,” said Avraham.
Both Avraham and Ray hope that the program keeps the legacy and story alive of what happened to the millions of victims during the holocaust.
“Not only just for the Jewish community, but for others. Roman Catholics, Jehovah’s witnesses, you know the gay community took a hit because of Hitler. Everyone has a meaning, everyone has a life so every life is valuable and those two words are never forget,” said Ray.
