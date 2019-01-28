Former Owensboro mayor remembered for life well lived

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro lost one of it’s best this weekend. Former Mayor Waitman Taylor passed away on Friday.
“Waitman Taylor was Owensboro’s best friend,” Kirk Kirkpatrick, a good friend of Taylor’s, said.
It’s true, no one has a bad word to say about Taylor. The former mayor. The community advocate. The family man. The Owensboro chamber member of the century.
“There’s not a person that’s come in contact with him that hasn’t had that encouraging piece of him," Owensboro chamber CEO and President Candance Brake said. "And he really really truly loved Owensboro. And he loved our community and he loved our chamber.”
Taylor was involved in an incredible amount of organizations, but would still take the time to encourage each community member he met.
“He had a special quality to be able to find the passion in people and encourage them to follow it," Kirkpatrick said.
The large crowd gathered for his funeral was a surprise to no one.
“There’s not room in the city for all the hearts that he touched," Kirkpatrick said.
He was a progressive mayor. He helped establish the Owenbsboro Riverport Authority. And after his run in city hall, he continued to serve the community.
“He made great strides as a mayor," Brake said. "He really put his mark on our community by being bold. He had courageous leadership too.”
So Owensboro remembers not just a past mayor but a good man, and now lives with Waitman Taylor's legacy.
“I don’t think anyone in this city or anyone that had met him could imagine our city or our lives without him in it,” Kirkpatrick said.
