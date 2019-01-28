EPD: Man beats victim, tries to take her away in his car

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several charges including battery and criminal confinement.
Around 3:45 a.m. Monday, police say Grover Lampkin beat a woman with his fists, then forced her into his car.
When officers arrived at the home in the 800 block of S. Kentucky Ave,, they say Lampkin was driving away with the woman hanging out of the car and screaming for help,
Police were able to stop the car and arrest Lampkin.
They say he had also hit the woman’s teenage son.
Officers say he has prior battery convictions.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.