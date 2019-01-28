Cold weather especially hard on car batteries, tire pressure

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Low temperature extremes can make an impact on your vehicle. AAA reports at 0 degrees Fahrenheit, a car’s battery loses about 60% of its strength.
And your battery is not the only component of your car that doesn’t like below freezing temperatures.
Extreme weather seasons are when mechanics say they find the most issues.
“When we went to start it this morning, it didn’t want to start,” Tim Payne of Evansville Auto Repair pointed out.
Extreme cold will zap your car battery. It happens every year and there may be warning signs to look for like a dragging start.
Mechanics say oil levels should be checked on a regular basis and drivers can do a visual check on antifreeze.
“Make sure it’s between the minimum and maximum levels,” Payne explained.
A dash indicator light may let you know if your tire pressure is low, which is another consequence of extreme cold. A little bit of pressure is lost each time temps fluctuate.
“For every 10 degrees drop in temperatures, you lose roughly two pounds of tire pressure and you do gain some back when the temperature goes back up, but not all of it, maybe half,” Payne said.
Payne tells 14 News he believes it’s a good idea if drivers can safely start their cars about five minutes before they’re ready to leave.
“When you start your car in the cold and just take off, the oil is really not flowing correctly,” Payne told 14 News.
Another suggestion would be to have your car service provider run a quick test on an aging battery as the seasons change.
This is especially important in the summer and winter.
During cold temperatures, starting an engine can take up to twice as much current as needed under normal conditions.
