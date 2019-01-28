Checking on elderly people can be critical during extreme cold weather

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - During the extreme cold, you may need to watch for warning signs of hypothermia.
Those most at risk are people who stay outdoors for long periods such as the homeless or hunters, plus the elderly and infants without proper heating, clothing or food.
SWIRCA leaders work with the aging population in six counties. They deliver about 800 meals daily Monday through Friday.
Bottom line is you want to check on your elderly friends, family and neighbors. Make sure they have plenty of layers of clothing.
Small gestures, like running errands, really help too.
Basic needs like food and liquids to stay hydrated are among the most important.
“If they’re heating their home, if there’s parts of the home they want close off to kind of control the heat in the area where they are spending most of their day, that can be helpful,” explained SWIRCA Director of Social Services, Erin Davis. “If there’s any concerns about the furnice, either if they own the home: getting it checked out, or if they rent, letting their landlord know in advanced if at all possible.”
Another tip: keep those cell phones charged. And that goes for anyone.
