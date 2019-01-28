Apartment fire kills 4 in Oklahoma, including 3 kids

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR/CNN) - A fire tore through an apartment complex, killing four – three of them children.
The fire happened around 3 a.m. Sunday and damaged at least 10 apartments. There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.
“Screaming, the husband or the man was punching the trash can out of frustration, and I would feel the same exact way," witness Evan Holbrook said. "I wouldn’t know what to do.”
Holbrook saw the flames bursting out of the apartment complex in front of him.
It didn’t take long to realize the screaming came from the victims' family members.
“I saw pain in people’s eyes that I didn’t expect to see from anyone," he said. "It`s just a whole different world when you really look and see all the pain this morning. I cried watching the family break over what was going on.”
The Oklahoma City Fire Department said a man jumped off the second story balcony to escape the flames.
He suffered second degree burns. He apparently was going to catch the other victims, but the fire just got too big.
M’kayla Lott said she wasn’t home when the fire started, but Sunday morning when she saw what little was left of the building, she was heartbroken.
“I was startled and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ so I got up and came home. I saw like right behind my whole complex that it was burned down,” Lott said.
Holbrook said this makes him realize life is too short, and said he hopes others will hold their loved ones a little bit tighter tonight.
“Right now, I want to go get my son and hug him to death. Just make sure you’re doing the best thing to keep your home safe. Make sure all of the fire detectors are working,” he said.
To the families who lost loved ones, Lott said, “My prayers and thoughts go out to you. I know that’s hard.”
