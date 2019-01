EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Temperatures will plunge into the single digits by Wednesday morning as an Arctic front slices through the Tri-State. Wind chills may sink to 20 below zero or colder, especially in the northern half of the Tri-State. Mainly dry through the week, although a dusting of snow is possible by Tuesday morning. More rain or snow possible Friday, followed by a big warm up over the weekend as temperatures approach 60 degrees.