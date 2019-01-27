WATCH: Car drives along Evansville riverfront walkway

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Cars belong on the road, not the walkway.
Jeanette Hass Pankey uploaded a video to Facebook showing someone driving on the Dress Plaza walkway in downtown Evansville.
Evansville police tell us this happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday near the Four Freedoms Monument.
We’re told the driver was an older male and the vehicle had a Kentucky license plate.
Police say no one was reported hurt and there was no property damage, so they are not seeking charges.
