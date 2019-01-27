WATCH: Car drives along Evansville riverfront walkway

January 27, 2019 at 3:47 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 4:03 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Cars belong on the road, not the walkway.

Jeanette Hass Pankey uploaded a video to Facebook showing someone driving on the Dress Plaza walkway in downtown Evansville.

When it’s too cold to run, walk or bike the Greenway....

Posted by Jeanette Haas Pankey on Sunday, January 27, 2019

Evansville police tell us this happened around 10:40 a.m. Sunday near the Four Freedoms Monument.

We’re told the driver was an older male and the vehicle had a Kentucky license plate.

Police say no one was reported hurt and there was no property damage, so they are not seeking charges.

