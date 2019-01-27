Thunderbolts Break Long Losing Streak, Down at Fayetteville

Ben Owen got the scoring started in the early second period with an assist from Carter Shinkaruk at 58 seconds. The bulk of the goals, however, would come in the third period. Fayetteville would score twice, including from former Bolts captain Cory Melkert, 2:41 apart to take a 2-1 lead. Only 36 seconds after Melkert’s goal would come Wright’s goal at 9:58 to tie the game at 2-2. On the power play, the Marksmen would regain the lead with a goal only 33 seconds after Wright’s goal, at 10:31. The Bolts would battle back once again, after gaining a 5-on-3 power play, Frank Schumacher blasted home a one-time shot from Eric Salzillo and Rory Rawlyk at 12:02. The game would see outstanding goaltending at both ends, as Alex Murray and Fayetteville netminder Nathan Perry went save-for-save at times, robbing players on both sides. The game would require overtime, and then after five minutes, a shootout. Fayetteville would score on their first shot, but again the Bolts would rally after Eric Salzillo scored to end the first round 1-1. After a save by Murray, the Thunderbolts gained the lead off of a goal by Nick D’Avolio, however Fayetteville would tie it up on the next shot, followed by a Perry save to force a fourth round. With another save by Murray, Shayne Morrissey would score to give the Thunderbolts a 3-2 shootout lead, and one last save by Murray would seal the deal, as the Thunderbolts celebrated a much needed 4-3 victory.