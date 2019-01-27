Pair charged with public intoxication after being rescued from high water

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Two men were arrested for public intoxication after they had to be rescued from high water early Saturday morning in Vanderburgh County.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Union Township river bottoms.
Sheriff's deputies say a truck was partially submerged nearly 200-yards from Older Henderson Road near Golden Rule Road. Authorities say the roadway was clearly marked with high water signage indicating the road was closed.
Emergency responders from Perry Township Fire Department used a water rescue boat to rescue 26-year-old Brandon Baumgart, of Evansville, and 24-year-old Seth Elderkin, of Wadesville, from the vehicle.
We’re told both Baumgart and Elderkin refused medical treatment. Deputies suspected them of being under the influence of alcohol, so the pair was arrested on charges of public intoxication.
Deputies say Baumgart was physically combative when they tried to search him, so he is facing an additional charge of resisting law enforcement.
