Man accused of slaying 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia

RICHMOND COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - The man accused of killing five people in two Louisiana parishes was arrested in Richmond County Sunday morning.
Authorities say 21-year-old Dakota Theriot shot and killed three people Saturday morning in Livingston Parish before going to his parents' house in Ascension Parish and killing them before fleeing.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of the ongoing investigation in Louisiana and were told that Theriot was believed to have family ties and lived in the Richmond County of the Northern Neck area.
Richmond County deputies began checking places Theriot was known to visit. During the search, Theriot’s grandmother asked them to check her home before she returned. His grandmother had stayed at a hotel in Warsaw because she feared Theriot would come to her house and was concerned for her safety.
When Richmond County deputies were at the home, Theriot pulled up to his grandmother’s house with a firearm pointed out the window. Deputies took cover and he dropped his weapon after they commanded him to. He was taken into custody without incident.
Theriot was taken to Northern Neck Regional Jail and is being held without bond, pending a court appearance.
Officials said he will be transported back to Ascension Parish at a later date and booked on two count of first-degree murder, home invasion and illegal use of weapons. In Livingston Parish, Theriot will also face three counts of first-degree murder and theft of a motor vehicle, WAFB reports.
Authorities did confirm that Theriot attended Rappahannock High School.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Saturday that Theriot was believed to have been in a relationship with one of the victims, Summer Ernest. Her brother and father were also killed.
According to WAFB, police say Theriot had been living with Ernest and her family for several weeks and believe the shootings could have stemmed from a “boyfriend [and] girlfriend type of dispute.”
Police said they spoke with Ernest’s mother, who said there were no red flags that something would happen, WAFB reports.
A woman who lived in the same house as Theriot’s parents, Keith and Elizabeth, says he had a loving relationship with his mother but argued, sometimes violently, with his father.
Kim Mincks says she was asleep in another room in a trailer she shared with Keith and Elizabeth Theriot when law enforcement officials woke her Saturday morning with news of the shootings.
She and Jacob Chastant, a friend who also lived in the trailer, returned to their home Sunday morning.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Chastant and Mincks described one incident in which Chastant had to pull Dakota Theriot off his father during a fight.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story)
