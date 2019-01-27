KWC Women Earn 11th Win in a Row

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team was victorious over Findlay on Saturday for their 11th straight win to improve to 11-1 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference play. The win also sets a program record for 10 straight wins at home, dating back to their final home game of the 2017-18 season.
The previous mark of nine straight home victories was set by the 1978-79 squad that dropped their first game of the season then finished with a 17-game winning streak to go 17-1.
Keelie Lamb opened the scoring with a three followed by a layup from Kelsey Ivers to allow the Panthers to take a quick 5-0 lead. The Oilers tied the game twice late in the first quarter but were unable to take the lead.
It was raining three's in the first half as the Panthers knocked back 11 three's with Jenna Martinleading the way with four. Shayla Wright, Emma Wolfe and Lamb each tabbed two as Wesleyan took a commanding 47-24 lead to the break.
The Panthers offense stumbled in the third quarter, being held to eight points, but still was able to take a 15-point lead entering the final frame.
Findlay pulled within 13 with four minutes remaining but the Panthers closed out the game with a 10-4 run to seal their 15th win in 16 games.
Lily Grimes and Martin both finishes with a team-high 12 points while Grimes led the Panthers with four assists. Lamb and Kaylee Clifford also reached double figures, scoring 11 points and 10 points respectively. Ivers led the way with nine rebounds while scoring seven and tabbing two blocks.
The Panthers continue their six-game home stand with a pair of G-MAC contests next week. Wesleyan hosts Lake Erie College on Thursday followed by Ursuline College on Saturday.
