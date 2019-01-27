KWC Men Fall at Home, to Findlay

It was a slow start for both sides as no one scored for over two minutes of action. Facing an 8-3 deficit, the Panthers strung together seven straight points to take a 10-8 lead. Back-to-back jumpers in the paint from Bell and Mohamed Abu Arisha pulled Wesleyan within one before Goetz knocked back a three. The Oilers responded with an 11-2 run to take a 19-12 lead midway through the first half.