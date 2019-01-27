HFD responded to submerged vehicle

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department responded to assist the Henderson County Rescue Squad with a vehicle that had driven into backwater and became partially submerged with people still inside.
It happened in the area of Green River Road and Wolfe Hills road. Henderson Fire Department was first to arrive on scene and they were able to get to the vehicle to make sure the passengers were safe.
Henderson County Rescue Squad arrived with their John Boat. They walked the boat to the submerged vehicle and transferred the passengers to the boat.
They were safely delivered back to shore and were evaluated by Henderson EMS. But, the vehicle will remain in the backwater until the back water drops.
