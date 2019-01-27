Alert for brutal cold midweek

Temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 40s to near 50° by midday on Monday, but then a cold front will push through in the afternoon. That front will bring us rain showers Monday afternoon and evening, but our temperatures will sharply drop as the colder air behind that front begins to filter in from the northwest. That could cause the rain to briefly change over the snow Monday evening and into the overnight hours, but I doubt we will get more than a dusting.