Alert for brutal cold midweek

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - There are some snow chances in the forecast this week, but I have added an Alert Day for the brutally cold temperatures and wind chill values midweek.
A warm front will swing through the Tri-State overnight, shifting our winds and bringing warmer air up from the south. As a result, our temperatures will steadily rise throughout the night, and we will be in the upper 30s to low 40s by Monday morning.
Temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 40s to near 50° by midday on Monday, but then a cold front will push through in the afternoon. That front will bring us rain showers Monday afternoon and evening, but our temperatures will sharply drop as the colder air behind that front begins to filter in from the northwest. That could cause the rain to briefly change over the snow Monday evening and into the overnight hours, but I doubt we will get more than a dusting.
The main story will be that drop in our temperatures. We will go from near 50° on Monday into the mid to upper teens by Tuesday morning with wind chills in the single digits. High temperatures will then climb into the mid 20s Tuesday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds, but wind chills will probably only make it into the teens.
A secondary cold front will swing through Tuesday night. That will bring us another chance of snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but little to no snow accumulation is expected. Once again, our focus will be on the temperatures.
That cold front will bring in another reinforcing shot of arctic air, dropping our temperatures again. Overnight lows will be in the single digits with wind chill values near -10° both Tuesday and Wednesday night. Wednesday will be brutally cold and breezy all day long with high temperatures in the low teens and wind chills near or below zero, which is why I have added an Alert Day.
The good news is that temperatures will be back on the rise for the end of the week with highs in the 20s Thursday, 30s Friday, 40s Saturday and 50s Sunday. However, there is also another chance of snow/wintry mix Thursday night into Friday and rain for the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.