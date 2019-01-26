Snow showers and brutal cold next week

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - There is some snow possible this upcoming week, but our main focus will be the cold.
A few light rain and snow showers are possible this evening, but those will taper off as we go through the overnight hours. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. A stray flurry cannot be completely ruled out, but most of us will stay dry.
Monday is when the changes start to arrive. A warm front will swing through the region Sunday night into Monday morning, shifting our winds and bringing warmer air up from the south. Temperatures will surge into the upper 40s to near 50°.
However, rain will arrive Monday afternoon and may briefly change over to snow Monday evening as a cold front swings through and temperatures begin to sharply drop through the 40s and 30s, eventually bottoming out in the upper teens by Tuesday morning. It looks like we will only get a dusting of snow from that system, but some locally higher amounts up to an inch are possible.
Brutally cold air will flow into the Tri-State throughout midweek with low temperatures in the single digits and wind chills values below zero both Tuesday and Wednesday night. High temperatures will only make it into the low to mid teens on Wednesday with wind chills in the single digits.
Light snow showers are also possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and again Thursday night into Friday morning, but right now it is looking like we will get little to no snow accumulation from those systems.
