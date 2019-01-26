Salvation Army homeless shelter opens in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Until Friday, a warm bed on a cold night could have been difficult to come by in the Hopkins County area.
For the first time in 16 years, those in need can seek shelter a the Salvation Army in Madisonville.
Salvation Army social workers tell us they had turned down four people the day before the official opening, because they weren’t able to house them.
Lead Social Worker Kassy Holmes tells us she and her staff were turning down 10 to 15 homeless people a week.
Now Holmes and her staff can provide people the resources many of us take for granted.
“It’s a really good feeling,” Social Worker Crystal Doss said. “Because, you can actually now help somebody. We have a place for them to go, to provide for them. A place where they can lay, brush their teeth, have food, have a normal daily function.”
The Salvation Army Major Mike Good thanked Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton during the ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.
“It’s our vision," Major Good said in tears. "Sorry I’m getting emotional, because it’s awesome. We wanted this to take place.”
Mayor Cotton said when this initiative was mentioned to city council last year, he knew he wanted to get behind a solution to homelessness which really does exists even in a town like Madisonville.
So with the help from a small city grant, the project got a kick start, and the shelter can now house up to 23 people.
Mayor Cotton says community stakeholders have already reached out to help.
But, the shelter still needs help from private donations, including household and toiletry items.
