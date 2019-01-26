Owensboro Health restricting visitors because of uptick in flu

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A health alert now- the flu is on the rise across the nation and The Tri-State isn’t exempt.
The CDC says the flu is widespread in both Indiana and Kentucky. It has Owensboro Health Hospital implementing some visitation restrictions.
“It’s always based upon how severe a flu season we have," Dr. Christopher Pergrem a medical director at the Owensboro Health Hospital emergency department said. "We generally try to limit visitors, especially children because we don’t want to expose them to influenza.”
Owensboro Health announced Thursday they will restrict visitors to the hospital because they've seen an uptick in cases of the flu.
“Actually this has been a fairly mild flu season up until now," Dr. Pergrem said. "We really didn’t see a lot of influenza in November or December.”
So far this month, Owensboro Health has recorded 149 flu cases, compared to 590 last January. Owensboro Health says they will never turn anyone away from treatment, but want to limit visitors who have the flu or flu-like symptoms
Owensboro public school officials say they've seen the flu spread to their schools as well.
“One week it’ll be one school that’ll be hovering there just under 90% total attendance and then the next week it will be a different school," Jared Revlett with Owensboro Public Schools said. "So that’s kind of the trend we’ve seen so far this flu season.”
School officials say their attendance has hovered around 90% district wide and if it drops much lower they could consider closing school for a day.
“You get to that point where it’s unproductive for several reasons," Revlett said. "One, you’ve got a large number of kids that are out of school and they’re falling behind. And so you don’t want that to happen. But at the same time it’s not financially viable to have schools open because you have such low attendance numbers.”
