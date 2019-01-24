Escaped inmate from Lauderdale County recaptured in Kentucky

Authorities recaptued Corey Davis on Saturday.

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | January 24, 2019 at 4:58 AM CST - Updated January 26 at 12:10 PM

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - An inmate who escaped from custody in St. Clair county is now back in custody.

Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections reported that Corey Davis was recaptured in Kentucky after escaping early Saturday morning from St. Clair Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

Corey Davis escaped the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Jan. 24.
Corey Davis escaped the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Jan. 24.

Davis is serving a life sentence for human trafficking in Lauderdale County.

Prosecutors say Davis used a dating app to kidnap three women and force them to perform sex acts. One woman was found tied up and gagged in the basement of an abandoned house.

Investigators tell us Corey Aris Davis escaped the St. Clair Correctional Facility on Wednesday during a security check at 8 p.m. Prison officials say Davis was assigned to a work detail inside the prison on Wednesday and was seen by staff and other inmates during the day.

Our news partners at the Times Daily were in the courtroom as Davis reached a plea agreement back in November 2017.

The St. Clair Correctional Facility is a medium security prison in Springville which is between Birmingham and Gadsden.

