Deputies find 19 grams of meth during vehicle search

POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) - Posey County Sheriff’s deputies found approximately 19 grams of crystal methamphetamine during a vehicle search.
Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham said on Friday around 7:00 a.m. deputies were dispatched to Frankie J’s gas station in Wadesville in reference to a person passed out in a vehicle.
37-year-old Tommy Alsman of Washington, Indiana was found passed out in the vehicle. According to the press release, deputies found approximately 19 grams of crystal methamphetamine during their search.
Deputies also found 50 Xanax pills and several other prescription pills during their search.
Alsman was booked into Posey County Jail where he is being held without bond.
He is charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
