1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at CA church during funeral

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – A Compton church became a crime scene Friday after shots rang out, killing one person and injuring two others.
Sheriff’s investigators said things got out of control during an afternoon funeral inside the Holy Trinity Baptist Church.
“It started out with somebody saying something disrespectful to a woman inside the church,” said Lt. Derrick Alfred, a detective with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide bureau. “Some words were exchanged. That moved to the parking lot.”
From there, it got physical. Somebody eventually pulled out a gun and shot three people.
One man died in the parking lot. The second victim ran and collapsed on the corner, where he was treated. The third victim ran into the street, causing a vehicle crash.
“The collision occurred amongst people that were at the service,” Alfred said. “We don’t know if they were trying to escape, if they were trying to avoid people that were running and collided.”
The two injured victims were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.
Investigators have a large crime scene to go over as they continue searching for the shooter and the weapon.
Detectives said there were dozens of people at the funeral, so they have a lot of witnesses to interview.
“We think somebody knows who the shooter is,” Alfred said. “We think it’s probably somebody who was there at the funeral, but it’s a matter of talking to the people involved and getting them to come forward.”
