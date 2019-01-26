5 dead in multi-parish shooting spree in Louisiana; suspect identified

By Danae Leake | January 26, 2019 at 1:09 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 3:24 PM

(WAFB) - Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man responsible for a shooting spree across two neighboring parishes that left 5 people dead on Saturday.

Detectives are looking for Dakota Theriot, who is wanted for first-degree-murder, illegal use of weapons, and home invasion. Authorities believe Theriot is driving a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck with license plate number C583809.

Authorities believe he might be heading to Mississippi, and that he is armed and dangerous.

Authorities believe Dakota Theriot is driving a 2004 Dodge pick-up with a license plate: #C583809.
Detectives are now searching for 21-year-old Dakota Theriot who is wanted for two counts first-degree-murder, illegal use of weapons, and home invasion.
At around 9 a.m., deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were sent to a trailer park on Courtney Road between Arnold and N. Corbin roads in reference to a homicide. Investigators learned three people were killed in a shooting. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Billy Ernest, 43, Tanner Ernest, 17, and Summer Ernest, 20 were killed in the shooting.

Authorities believe the shooting stems from a dispute between with his girlfriend and the other victims.

Detective are at the scene in Livingston Parish, where three people were killed in a shooting Saturday morning. (Source: WAFB)
Shortly after that report, authorities in Ascension Parish said detectives were investigating a deadly shooting at a residence near Churchpoint Road and Guitrea Road in Gonzales, where one person was killed and another one was in critical condition. Authorities provided an update just before 2 p.m. that the second person in the shooting died.

The shooting victims were identified as 50-year-old Elizabeth Theriot and her husband, 50-year-old Keith Theriot. Authorities in Ascension Parish confirm the Theriots are the parents of the accused gunman. They were killed in the bedroom, authorities said.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting where a person was killed and another is critically injured at a Gonzales residence. (Source: WAFB)
Authorities said these two shootings are connected, and believe one person is responsible for both scenes.

