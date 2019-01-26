5 dead in multi-parish shooting spree in Louisiana; suspect identified

(WAFB) - Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man responsible for a shooting spree across two neighboring parishes that left 5 people dead on Saturday.
Detectives are looking for Dakota Theriot, who is wanted for first-degree-murder, illegal use of weapons, and home invasion. Authorities believe Theriot is driving a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck with license plate number C583809.
Authorities believe he might be heading to Mississippi, and that he is armed and dangerous.
At around 9 a.m., deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were sent to a trailer park on Courtney Road between Arnold and N. Corbin roads in reference to a homicide. Investigators learned three people were killed in a shooting. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Billy Ernest, 43, Tanner Ernest, 17, and Summer Ernest, 20 were killed in the shooting.
Authorities believe the shooting stems from a dispute between with his girlfriend and the other victims.
Shortly after that report, authorities in Ascension Parish said detectives were investigating a deadly shooting at a residence near Churchpoint Road and Guitrea Road in Gonzales, where one person was killed and another one was in critical condition. Authorities provided an update just before 2 p.m. that the second person in the shooting died.
The shooting victims were identified as 50-year-old Elizabeth Theriot and her husband, 50-year-old Keith Theriot. Authorities in Ascension Parish confirm the Theriots are the parents of the accused gunman. They were killed in the bedroom, authorities said.
Authorities said these two shootings are connected, and believe one person is responsible for both scenes.
