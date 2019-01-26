Bus driver released from hospital following accident involving train in Athens

ATHENS, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE: The driver of an Athens ISD school bus involved in a collision with a Union Pacific train has been released from the hospital.
According to Toni Clay, Communication Coordinator with Athens ISD, the bus driver was hired on August 31, 2018. He had 11 years of prior experience as a bus driver with other districts. Clay said he also had a clean driving record with no other incidents prior to Friday’s.
Clay said the 9-year old girl taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas is still in critical, but stable condition. The family is cautiously optimistic about the situation. Clay said the 9-year old and the 13-year old boy who was killed are not siblings.
According to Kristen South with Union Pacific, the train tracks were cleared and inspected and reopened to train traffic around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. There was no track damage as a result of the crash. The bus was towed away early this morning.
South said they anticipate the crossing gate arms damaged at Murchison Road will be repaired late Saturday. Until then, trains will stop prior to entering the crossing.
PREVIOUS STORY: Investigators were out Saturday working to piece together what happened that led to a fatal crash involving an Athens ISD school bus and a Union Pacific train Friday.
Crews were out at Cream Level Road where the collision occurred Friday.
The crash occurred Friday just after 4 p.m. A 13-year old male who was a student at Athens Middle School was killed in the accident. A 9-year old girl was trapped in the bus and was removed using heavy extrication equipment. She was taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.
The bus driver was found outside the bus and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Athens Fire Chief Russell Marshall confirmed that there were no arms or lights at the Cream Level Road intersection where the wreck happened; he said that there were only signs at the crossing. He said the train was westbound on the tracks when it collided with the southbound bus.
Police Chief Hill said it appears that the bus was pushed about 1/4 of a mile down the tracks, but that has not been confirmed officially.
An official from the Union Pacific Railroad said that their employees were not injured in the wreck. The official said that an outward-facing camera on the train will be checked to see how the crash happened, and she said Union Pacific will work with law enforcement during the investigation.
On social media, multiple nearby school districts have been offering their support to Athens ISD as the district goes through this tragedy.
A prayer vigil was also held for victims of the wreck Friday at First United Methodist Church of Athens.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.