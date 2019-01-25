Thunderbolts visit Marksmen for three-game set

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Following a tough weekend against the Macon Mayhem, the Thunderbolts are in Fayetteville, NC., for a three-game set against the Marksmen, beginning a set of five road games in two weeks.
Weekend In Review:
The Thunderbolts fell in both games against the Macon Mayhem, 5-3 on Friday night and 6-3 on Saturday night. Max Mikowski scored his first pro goal in his first game on Friday, and Scott Donahue along with Nick D’Avolio found the back of the net as well on the same night. Saturday would see Thunderbolts goals from D’Avolio, Shayne Morrissey and Eric Salzillo. Tuesday’s scheduled game in Quad City was postponed to Friday, March 8th.
The Week Ahead:
The Thunderbolts play three games in in three nights at Fayetteville’s Crown Coliseum. Tomorrow’s game starts at 6pm CT, while Saturday night’s game will begin at 5pm CT, and Sunday afternoon’s game will begin at 2pm CT.
Scouting the Opponent:
- Fayetteville Marksmen:
- Record: 15-12-3, 33 Points, 6th Place
- Thunderbolts 18-19 Record vs. FAY: 1-0-0
- Leading Goal Scorer: Darren McCormick (14 Goals)
- Leading Point Scorers: Brian Bowen (23 Points)
- Primary Goaltender: Nathan Perry (4-0-0, .935 Save %)
The Marksmen won their 8th straight game on Friday, as Darren McCormick scored the winning goal with 2:11 left in regulation time to win it, 3-2. Jake Hauswirth picked up both other goals for the Marksmen, while Perry made 24 saves. The streak ended on Saturday, as Roanoke would hold on to win 4-3. Max Cook scored twice while Hauswirth added another.
Transactions
- 1/22: Aaron Taylor placed on waivers
- 1/23: Alex Murray signed contract
