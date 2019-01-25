Thunderbolts visit Marksmen for three-game set

The Thunderbolts fell in both games against the Macon Mayhem, 5-3 on Friday night and 6-3 on Saturday night. Max Mikowski scored his first pro goal in his first game on Friday, and Scott Donahue along with Nick D’Avolio found the back of the net as well on the same night. Saturday would see Thunderbolts goals from D’Avolio, Shayne Morrissey and Eric Salzillo. Tuesday’s scheduled game in Quad City was postponed to Friday, March 8th.