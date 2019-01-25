Shutdown affecting negotiations with EPA

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville’s $729 million project to improve the sewer system actually includes several projects over a 25-year span, but as time goes on the cost for many of these projects may increase.
Water and Sewer Utilities Director Allen Mounts says that the city would like to negotiate some of the future costs to save money.
“We’ve been working on those projects," said Mounts. "But as one might suspect, as we have gone along, we have learned new things that might result in being able to lower the costs. So we have been in negotiation with the EPA to make some changes to that long range plan.”
But right now, the city cannot negotiate with the EPA because of the shutdown.
“The EPA and people we need to talk to her are on furlough," said Mounts. "We actually have been talking to them for a year, to give an idea of how long we have been in conversations. We would certainly like to bring that to a close.”
There is some good news. Mounts says the current projects are unaffected, and the city is committed to keeping things on schedule.
“The EPA is an enforcement agency, and so they have to work through their processes. What we are trying to work through is for the best interest of the city of Evansville and the people who are paying to fund these projects," said Mounts.
The 25-year project plan is set to be completed by 2040 and all projects remain on schedule.
