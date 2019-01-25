Rest stop near Dale to remain open

DALE, IN (WFIE) - The I-64 rest stop near Dale, Indiana will not close after all.
We reported earlier this month that INDOT decided to close the Nancy Hanks rest area because not enough people were using it.
We called INDOT spokesman Jason Tiller about this latest development and he said, “No comment.” But a representative of SIRS, the company providing janitorial and grounds-keeping services for INDOT for 30 years, told 14 News they have been informed the Dale rest stop will remain open.
That should make the truck drivers we spoke with very happy.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.