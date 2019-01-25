Post House project coming together

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A smart apartment complex is quickly coming to life in downtown Evansville.
The complex has landed Evansville on the map for its innovative plans.
This project is called the Post House and it's truly being built from the ground up.
If you're just driving past the project you can't really tell what's going on because a lot of what's happening right now is underground.
The garage will serve 150 people daily but that's really just the first layer of the project.
There will be 144 units in the complex when it's complete in 2020 and those living here can opt into a smart option which basically means you would receive smart home devices that would help track how you use energy.
It's just one way the city of Evansville is making big strides in the community.
In April of this year is when you'll really start to see this thing take shape. That's when they expect the framing for the units to go up with the whole project completed next year.
If you are interested in living here you can opt in or out of the smart technology research and leasing will begin sometime late summer early fall.
