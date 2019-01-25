OZ Tyler warehouse expansion denied

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - OZ Tyler Distillery is hoping to expand, but that plan is on hold after a vote by the Metropolitan Planning Commission.
OZ Tyler's plan was to build bourbon warehouses at a property off West Parrish Ave.
That property is an "I one" zone, which means it is a light industrial zone. while that includes distilleries, it does not include rick houses.
OZ Tyler owners were hoping to have that property rezoned to heavy industrial, but neighbors concerns led the commission to deny that request.
Master Distiller and Director of Operations Jacob Call said they were surprised by the result, but says they completely understand neighbor's concerns.
Call said the denial may have them looking to build their additional six rick houses elsewhere.
If the six new warehouses were built in Daviess County, it would bring in an estimated $400,000 of tax revenue to the county with about 70% of that going to the schools.
