Neighborhood Watch January 25

(WFIE) - The Salvation Army calls it a dream come true.
The City of Madisonville has partnered with the Salvation Army to re-open a homeless shelter that has been closed for 16 years.
They are making the announcement and cutting the ribbon right about now.
A Madisonville man is facing charges after police say he took money to rebuild transmissions but didn't do the work.
Police say they've had multiple complaints over the last two months about "Two Guys Transmission and Auto Repair". Police say the owner, David Warnick, advertised his transmission services through Facebook Marketplace.
Police say in most cases customers paid the money and then later found out the transmissions were not rebuilt.
Police say the business has closed and Warnick is facing charges of Theft by Deception.
EPD says an Evansville man is accused of accepting money for a home improvement job he never did.
Court documents say 42-year-old Brandon Robertson took $800 to get started on a project in the 2100 block of Ridgway. He was supposed to remove a wooden fence and build a new one.
The investigation found that Robertson dropped off a few pieces of lumber, but that was it.
He’s accused of two felony counts of home improvement fraud and one count of theft.
